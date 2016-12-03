Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol pumps won’t accept old Rs 500 notes from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2016, 6:21 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 6:24 am IST
Owners of petrol pumps heaved a sigh of relief, as they will no longer be forced to accept old Rs 500 notes from Saturday.
A customer pays for fuel with old 500 rupee notes at a petrol station in New Delhi on Friday, the last day on which the old currency can be used to purchase fuel. (Photo: AP)
 A customer pays for fuel with old 500 rupee notes at a petrol station in New Delhi on Friday, the last day on which the old currency can be used to purchase fuel. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Petrol pumps will no longer accept old notes with Rs 500 denomination as the deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ended on Friday midnight, while users of toll plazas across the country will have to pay charges.

Owners of petrol pumps heaved a sigh of relief, as they will no longer be forced to accept old Rs 500 notes from Saturday. “We have had a lot of problems for the past few weeks. Though the government asked us to accept payment in old `500 and Rs 1000 notes, we were not given adequate Rs 100 notes to tender change. This resulted in lot of problems to owners of petrol pumps,” owner of a petrol pump located on the suburbs said, seeking anonymity.

Majority of the owners whom Deccan Chronicle spoke to said that several people deliberately came to filling stations to get their Rs 500 notes exchanged, resulting in several problems for the staff. “The problem has finally ended,” another petrol pump owner said.

The Reserve Bank of India had on Thursday said petrol bunks would not accept old denomination notes from Friday midnight. After having suspended toll since November 9, toll plazas across the country would start accepting charges from users on all highways. And the toll plazas would accept only “valid” currencies.

Tags: reserve bank of india, petrol pumps
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People converting black money into white won't be spared: govt

(Representational Image)

Navy rules out deploying 'overweight' Tejas on aircraft

Representational Image.

Govt decision on gold will inconvenience people, especially women: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad HC judges not to withdraw their salary immediately

Hyderabad High Court

27 senior PSU banks officials suspended for irregularities post demonetisation

People stand in a queue outside an ATM to withdraw money in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham