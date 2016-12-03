Nation, Current Affairs

Modi, Ghani to reach Amritsar for HoA conference, likely to hold bilateral talks

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 1:35 pm IST
They are also scheduled to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the official said.
A worker erects a billboard showing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a street ahead of the sixth ministerial conference on Afghanistan in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will reach here this evening to take part in the annual conference of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.

They are also likely to hold bilateral talks to strengthen India-Afghanistan ties, an official said here. They are also scheduled to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the official said.

Modi and Ghani will jointly inaugurate the ministerial deliberations of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is being attended by nearly 40 countries and leading groupings like the European Union.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Foreign Policy Advisor Sartaj Aziz is scheduled to reach Amritsar on Sunday to attend the ministerial conference. Aziz will return on the same day.

With External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj indisposed, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will represent India in the ministerial conference. He is reaching here on Sunday.

To showcase rich culture and heritage of Punjab, the state government is hosting a dinner for the visiting dignitaries at a heritage village, named 'Sadda Pind' or 'our village', located on the outskirts of this holy city.

Modi and Ghani will also attend the dinner hosted by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Tags: narendra modi, ashraf ghani, heart of asia conference
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

