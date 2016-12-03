Lead the change towards cashless transactions, says Modi

New Delhi: As reports of scuffles breaking out at the banks poured in from various parts of the country and queues outside banks and ATMs continued to grow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to “lead the change” towards cashless transactions to lay the strong foundations of an India where there is no place for corruption and black money.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that a cash crunch following the scrapping of high-value banknotes would ease by December 30 with the release of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

The Prime Minister said that large volumes of liquid cash are a big source of corruption and black money. “I urge all of you, particularly my young friends to lead the change and inspire others to turn towards cashless transactions. This will set the strong foundations of an India where there is no place for corruption and black money,” the PM said in an article posted on Linkedin.com.

“Today we live in an era of mobile banking and mobile wallets. Ordering food, buying and selling furniture, ordering a taxi...All of this and lot more is possible through your mobiles. Technology has brought speed and convenience in our lives,” he added.

Meanwhile reports of scuffles have been coming from UP, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad among other places with tempers rising as people are not able to get cash despite statements from RBI and officials that there is sufficient currency available.