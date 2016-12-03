Low pressure likely to bring heavy rains in some places in Tamil Nadu

A low pressure area over Lakshadweep is likely to bring heavy rains to Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: A low pressure area over Lakshadweep is likely to bring heavy rains to Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, the Met office said on Saturday.

"Yesterday's low pressure area has moved westwards and lies near Lakshadweep. Under its influence, rains are likely in some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while heavy rains are likely in one or two places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore," S Stella, Director, Regional Meterological Centre, said.

For the next 24 hour period commencing 0830 hrs, Chennai will witness cloudy skies and light rains in some places, she told reporters.

In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hrs, Virudunagar had recorded the highest rainfall of eight cm, followed by Madurai Airport, Chennai Airport, Kancheepuram and Chenglepet at seven cm each, she said.

Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Sumatra and South Andaman area and under its influence, a low pressure area is "very likely" to develop during next 24 hours, she said, adding, it is likely to concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours.