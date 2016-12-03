Nation, Current Affairs

Low pressure likely to bring heavy rains in some places in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 2:44 pm IST
For the next 24 hour period commencing 0830 hrs, Chennai will witness cloudy skies and light rains in some places, Met said.
A low pressure area over Lakshadweep is likely to bring heavy rains to Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A low pressure area over Lakshadweep is likely to bring heavy rains to Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: A low pressure area over Lakshadweep is likely to bring heavy rains to Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, the Met office said on Saturday.

"Yesterday's low pressure area has moved westwards and lies near Lakshadweep. Under its influence, rains are likely in some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while heavy rains are likely in one or two places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore," S Stella, Director, Regional Meterological Centre, said.

For the next 24 hour period commencing 0830 hrs, Chennai will witness cloudy skies and light rains in some places, she told reporters.

In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hrs, Virudunagar had recorded the highest rainfall of eight cm, followed by Madurai Airport, Chennai Airport, Kancheepuram and Chenglepet at seven cm each, she said.

Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Sumatra and South Andaman area and under its influence, a low pressure area is "very likely" to develop during next 24 hours, she said, adding, it is likely to concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours.

Tags: heavy rains, low pressure, meterological centre
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Fishermen stand near boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Nada moves into interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains likely

The depression that lay over southwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu coast on Friday morning.
02 Dec 2016 2:30 PM
Fishermen near their boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Nada makes landfall near Nagapattinam, heavy rains expected

Nada may bring heavy rains on Friday, but its impact is unlikely to be as intense as the Cyclone Thane.
02 Dec 2016 8:00 AM
It is further expected to wind down in strength as a depression and subsequently a low pressure by the afternoon of Friday. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Nada weakens, rains likely to lash state

Cyclone Nada, formed over south-west Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a deep depression on Thursday.
02 Dec 2016 7:01 AM
Nursing students walking with umbrellas near Rajiv Gandhi government hospital. (Photo: DC)

Cyclone Nada: Hospitals alert, fully prepared

The December 2015 deluge continues to haunt Chennaiites.
02 Dec 2016 7:01 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
 

Raees makers play safe, chop down Mahira Khan’s role to a reasonably great extent

Mahira Khan
 

Porn website hacked, 380,000 accounts spilled online, xHamster claims fhack

The report by LeakBase says that it still isn’t clear on how the database was obtained.
 

Indian engineer builds humanoid robot to help customers at banks and airports

The robot will be installed in banks and airports etc., which can give all flight arrival and departure details, and can also be used for educational purpose and coding purposes. (Representational image)
 

Indian girl from UAE wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh’s Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parents of Indian prisoner, who has completed jail term in Pak, seek to meet Aziz

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Modi, Ghani to reach Amritsar for HoA conference, likely to hold bilateral talks

A worker erects a billboard showing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a street ahead of the sixth ministerial conference on Afghanistan in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Army withdrawn from Bengal toll plazas as 72-hour exercise ends

Army jawans check vehicles at the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu near Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

After "historic victory", Trupti Desai to enter Haji Ali Dargah today

Noorjehan Fiaz and Zakia Soman, founders of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), had filed a petition against the ban in the Bombay High Court , calling it unconstitutional. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Encounter in Kulgam ends as militants flee spot

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham