Rich lining outside homes of poor to help deposit black money: Modi in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 3:44 pm IST
'I want to thank the people of Moradabad for extending their support to the BJP during the 2014 elections,' Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Moradabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a huge rally in Moradabad in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and attacked those criticising the move to demonetise big notes.

"Have I committed any crime by attacking corruption and black money," said Modi as the crowd chanted his name. He said that his government was finding ways to punish those who were misusing jan dhan accounts.

"I am finding ways to put behind bars those guilty of stashing their black money into the jandhan accounts of the poor. Some people are now going and touching the feet of the poor and are asking them to deposit. The rich are now queuing up outside the houses of the poor to get their black money deposited. Don't take a single rupee from them” Modi said. 

The Prime Minister mocked his opponents and said, "what can my opponents do to me? I am a fakir (hermit). I will exit with my little belongings."

Modi in his speech asserted that development was the primary focus of his government. “Development is our top priority. Development can bring education for our children, medical aid for our older generation and alleviate poverty,” Modi said.

The Moradabad rally was flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah in Saharanpur on November 5.

The yatra, which was started from four corners of the state, will reach here today and will stay for two-days before leaving for Rampur, and after travelling all 403 assembly constituencies, the four yatras will culminate in Lucknow on December 24.

The state will go to polls early next year.

