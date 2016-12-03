Nation, Current Affairs

Days before his killing, Burhan Wani spoke to LeT chief, sought ‘blessings’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2016, 10:59 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 11:02 am IST
Burhan Wani told Hafiz Saeed that Hizbul and LeT should unite in their ‘jihad’ against India.
Burhan Wani, 21-year-old poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: file)
 Burhan Wani, 21-year-old poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: file)

New Delhi: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, whose killing had put the Valley on edge, had spoken to Lashkar-e-Taiba chief (LeT) Hafiz Saeed just days before his death.

21-year-old Burhan Wani was killed in a joint operation by security forces on 8 July 2016 along with two other fighters in Bumdoora village of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Wani had called Hafiz Saeed and had extended support to his militant group. He had sought Saeed’s ‘blessings’ and conveyed that Hizbul and LeT should combine forces to wage ‘jihad’ against India.

A news channel on Friday said that it had an audio tape of the two militants speaking on the phone. The channel could not verify the authenticity of the tape, where Wani is purportedly heard urging Saeed to help LeT terrorists and provide them more arms and money for their cause.

"You people are living in very difficult conditions. But you don't have to worry. Whatever you need just tell us, we are ready for every help. Will be ready for anything. You just have to tell us," Saeed tells Wani in the audio tape.

Wani claims that the "the enemy is almost defeated", while talking to the LeT chief.

"We have to go all out on attacks and shouldn't lose this opportunity. For this, we need ammunition and support from the back. We should work together (Hizbul and LeT) for this," Wani tells Saeed.

Tags: burhan wani, lashkar chief, hafiz saeed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK pensioner returns library book 63 years late

The world's largest fine for an overdue library book is $345.14 (323 euros) according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Relax | Some smartphones will still be able to use WhatsApp after December 31

While some iPhones and Androids will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2017, a few BlackBerry and Nokia users have a grace period for 6 months more.
 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP posters, 'topis' disappeared in Goa post note ban: Parrikar

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Una Dalit flogging case: Guj HC grants bail to 4 accused

Representational Image.

People converting black money into white won't be spared: govt

(Representational Image)

Navy rules out deploying 'overweight' Tejas on aircraft

Representational Image.

Govt decision on gold will inconvenience people, especially women: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham