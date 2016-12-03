Chandrababu Naidu-led panel on note ban to meet on Dec 7 & 8

Vijayawada: The committee of Chief Ministers and experts constituted by the Centre to look into the post-demonetisation issues and suggest ways for a transformation into a digital economy, will formally meet in New Delhi on December 7 and 8.



"We are making arrangements for a meeting on the 7th and 8th (December)," committee convenor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday night.



He told a meeting of bankers and state officials that the challenges in implementing a digital economy have to be identified ahead of the committee meeting.



"We will discuss these in the committee and try to work out solutions," Naidu said.



Friday evening, he addressed some members of the committee through video-conference from here and discussed various options for a transition to a cashless economy in the wake of demonetisation.



Further deliberations on this will be held during the formal meeting on the 7th and 8th.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked banks to waive cash handling charges to promote digital transactions.



The bankers agreed to this, an official release said.



The panel headed by Naidu also has Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, and Amitabh Kant CEO, NITI Aayog, as its members.