Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Tourists, pilgrims t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tourists, pilgrims throng Srinagar airport after govt notification, locals stock up

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Vistara announced zero cancellation, rescheduling charges temporarily for flights to and from J&K.
Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over. (Photo: PTI)
 Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Several hundred tourists and Amarnath pilgrims are now looking for avenues to leave the Kashmir Valley after the government on Friday asked the pilgrims to “immediately” cut short their trip and return to their own states, in an unprecedented advisory amidst intelligence inputs of terror threats.

Saturday morning was a hotbed to confusion at the Srinagar airport as tourists rushed there after hearing about the government notification. "We watched the news at 8:30 pm yesterday. We felt that something was wrong here. So we decided to return. We were planning to stay here for two more days," a woman told NDTV. She and her family were yet to get a ticket to Mumbai.

 

Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Friday asked airlines to be ready to operate additional flights from Srinagar if the need arises, news agency PTI reported quoting a source.

Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Vistara have already announced zero cancellation and rescheduling charges temporarily for flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir after the terror threat notification.

On Friday itself, soon after the government’s announcement, many of the pilgrims who had their own vehicle facilities drove out of the valley. It was relatively easier for the Amarnath pilgrims in the Pahalgam base camp to pack up and go as the south Kashmir base camp is closer to the Jawahar Tunnel that is the exit point of the valley.

"We had the helicopter tickets to Amaranth today. But after the panic attack by the media last evening, our family back home told us to return as soon as possible...," Manish Agarwal, a pilgrim from Chhattisgarh, told NDTV.

Late on Friday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik asked a delegation of politicians in the state to "maintain calm and not believe rumours" that are circulating in Kashmir. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari had approached the Governor for a meeting over the "panic" in the Valley.

Students of NIT, Srinagar, who are from outside the state, too are leaving the valley officials have said that there is no advisory to shut down educational institutions. Schools in the region remain open today, reported NDTV.

The advisory from the Indian government which appeared to indicate a serious security threat issue in the Valley, set of panic among the locals too. People were seen lining up at departmental stores, ATMs and pharmacies to stock up for the long run. Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over.

The advisory for pilgrims and tourists was put out barely half-an-hour after the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police displayed a landmine and a sniper rifle to reporters, saying there were "confirmed intelligence reports" that terrorists backed by the Pakistan army were trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, terror threat, amarnath yatra, pilgrims, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. (Photo: ANI)

‘It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out’: Mehbooba Mufti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Court asks authorities to seize land of accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Singh along with five others-- Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender -- had allegedly killed a man named Shahnawaz at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013. (Photo: File)

Wanted UP criminal walks into police station, surrenders

Much to the surprise of police who had launched a search for him, the criminal, Anil walked into the police station here holding a placard that read, 'I have come to the police station on my own, to surrender as I am fearful of police.' (Photo: ANI)

Unnao truck owner says he blackened plates as he was behind on EMIs

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor was travelling with her family and lawyer when their car had a head-on collision with a truck. (Photo: File)

No more fatwa: Triple Talaq lauded in Bareilly's Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat

'After Parliament passed a law on triple talaq criminalizing it, we have decided that we will not issue any fatwa in such matters. Nothing in writing will be given by us as if someone approaches the police or law court we might land into complex intricacies of the law,' said Maulana Shahabuddin, official spokesperson of the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat. (Photo: ANI)

7 maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, huge cache of weapons seized

Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham