Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Pakistan was plannin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan was planning to execute lone-wolf attacks on Amarnath Yatra: Sources

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
They further said that the impact of an attack on the Yatra would not be not limited to the Kashmir Valley.
'Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra,' sources said. (Photo: Representational/ PTI)
 'Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra,' sources said. (Photo: Representational/ PTI)

New Delhi: Both Pakistan establishment and Pakistani Army were planning to execute "lone-wolf" attacks for disrupting the Amarnath Yatra, which was called off midway on Friday, top sources in government have said.

"Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra," sources said.

 

Yesterday, Chinar Corps Commander KJS Dhillon clearly indicated that there are serious attempts by terrorists to carry out terror attacks in Kashmir.

"Threat of IEDs is live and IED experts from Pakistan are being killed but they are in Kashmir. After a brief lull, infiltration is being regularly resorted aided by the Pakistan Army," the sources said.

They further said that the impact of an attack on the Yatra would not be not limited to the Kashmir Valley as a terror incident will have a cascading effect which can damage the stability in large parts of the country. Hence, the government has taken precautionary decisions, they added.

"15th August (Independence Day) is just two weeks ahead. Isn't it right for the Government to take precautionary measures? But yet rumour mongering must go on because if it doesn't then on what would vultures feed on," the sources said.

They asserted that the Pakistani government and many local politicians are thriving on rumour-mongering.

"Speculations and rumours in the Kashmir Valley are making life uncertain and unstable for many who have nothing to do with politics but are happy earning their livelihood. And this has happened after constant assurance from the central leadership, governors and senior bureaucrats," sources said.

In a veiled attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the sources said: "A former Chief Minister was attempting to be on the streets yesterday night and holding a series of press conferences hallucinating about the likely apocalypse. Some well-informed and wise must ask her what she did while in power?"

"Sweet Nothing as she too feasted on frenzy and rumour. She was the engine of rumour and frenzy when she was in the government and continues to do so even after being out of power. Being out of power and being irrelevant in politics, rumour is her only weapon," they said.

"Idea by some that Kashmir Valley may take the fight to streets is ill-conceived and ill-advised with little knowledge of the current situation with total disregard to Government's intentions," sources further said.

They said: "The government is proactive for a change and just ensuring that we remain peaceful and on the path of progress. However, even with honest intent, these rumours are acting like blisters during a hike. People must believe on them who are responsible."

...
Tags: amarnath yatra, attack, pilgrims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. (Photo: ANI)

‘It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out’: Mehbooba Mufti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Guv assured no move to repeal Art 35-A, 370, want statement in Parliament': Omar

'He assured us that there was no movement on (repealing) Article 370 or Article 35A or delimitation (of constituencies in the state),' Abdullah said. (Photo: File)

Kerala journalist killed by 'Drunk' IAS officer's car, govt orders probe

‘There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle,’ Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap said. (Representational Image)

Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai, none injured

'The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street,' Mumbai fire brigade chief PS Rahangdale said. (Photo: File I Representational)

CM Patnaik expresses shock over road accident of 16-year-old bravery award winner

Showing exemplary courage and bravery, Situ had saved the life of his uncle Binod Mallick from the clutches of a crocodile, which had sneaked into the village pond in February last year. CM Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families. (Photo: ANI)

Tourists, pilgrims throng Srinagar airport after govt notification, locals stock up

Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham