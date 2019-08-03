Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Maldives former VP d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maldives former VP deported who was detained for illegally entering India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 3, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Ghafoor was planning to seek political asylum in India, citing threat to his life in Maldives.
Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on a cargo vessel without any valid documents on Thursday, was sent back.

Ghafoor was planning to seek political asylum in India, citing a threat to his life in the Maldives where he faces trials in alleged corruption cases. He had been living under house arrest in the Maldives.

 

Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, “The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents. In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India.”

Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. The same year, he was sacked after being arrested in connection with a bomb attack targeting then President Abdullah Yameen. He was released from jail in May after his conviction was overturned, but still faces corruption charges in a separate trial.

...
Tags: ahmed adeeb abdul ghafoor, maldives, raveesh kumar, indian coast guard, abdullah yameen
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. (Photo: ANI)

‘It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out’: Mehbooba Mufti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai monsoon: Cops issue advisory, says ‘avoid travelling’; high tide expected

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the night in many parts of the city. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J&K security advisory

The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI)

T'gana Cong chief takes pot-shots at BJP, says its lawmakers are 'new beggars'

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)

'India cannot be a 'dharamshala' for illegal migrants,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chauhan is on a three-day visit to the north-east for party events. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham