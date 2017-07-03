Nation, Current Affairs

Will address GST concerns of industry: Edappadi K Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:39 am IST
He told reporters that the concerns of the industries over the implementation of the GST would be conveyed to the Centre for appropriate action.
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo: file)

Chennai: Asserting that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not affect the people, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his government would, however, convey the concerns of the industries, if any, to the Centre and get them redressed.

The Chief Minister, who participated in a function in neighbouring Kancheepuram district on Sunday, told reporters that the concerns of the industries over the implementation of the GST would be conveyed to the Centre for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the pharmacists association, here, which claimed that the GST will hike the cost of medicines by four per cent urged the State government to prevail upon the Centre and ensure the rates are brought down immediately in the interest of the patients.

