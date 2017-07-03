Nation, Current Affairs

Warangal: Four-day-old baby declared dead by govt doctors comes alive at funeral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:37 am IST
The delivery had been at a private hospital but several complications had developed and the baby girl weighed just 450 grams.
baby was admitted to the ICU in MGM, with ventilator and oxygen support. (Representational Image)
Warangal: A four-day-old baby, who was declared dead on Sunday by a doctor at MGM hospital, was brought back from the cremation ground after the parents of the baby said that they observed signs of life in the body.

The baby’s parents Srinivas and Swapna of Pegadapalli in Kazipet brought the baby to MGM hospital four days ago. The delivery had been at a private hospital but several complications had developed and the baby girl weighed just 450 grams.

The baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit in MGM, with ventilator and oxygen support. At 11.30 am on Sunday, the doctor on duty, Dr Sirajuddin, declared the baby dead and issued a death certificate.

Two hours later, the parents took the baby to the cremation ground for the final rites. They say they observed movements in the body and so rushed the baby back to MGM. But doctors declared her dead.

The parents and relatives alleged that the doctors were negligent and caused the death of the baby. They said that the doctors did not check the ECG properly and blindly declared the baby dead.

Tags: mgm hospital, kazipet, ecg
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Warangal

 




