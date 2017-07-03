Telangana: There’s no action but Wakf boards deny pressure

Hyderabad: Politically influential persons in AP and TS want to get Wakf Board lands on lease in the name of their henchmen. This prevents the Wakf Boards from leasing out these lands to industrial and corporate houses that would be interested in the properties located in prime areas.

According to sources in the Telangana state Wakf Board, individuals close to the ruling party and its allies are lobbying to prevent these properties from being developed by industrial or corporate houses.

In AP, certain interested persons are mounting pressure on the Board to delay the process of leasing out the lands to global partners. Mr Mohammed Saleem, chairman of the Telangana state Wakf Board, said the Board would not yield to political pressure and global tenders will be invited, most probably in the second week of July, to develop the properties.

Mr Abdul Khadeer, chief executive officer of the AP Wakf Board, while admitting a delay, said the Board is not under any pressure. He said that the government was taking care to ensure that no legal issues crop up.

Sources in the AP Wakf Board disclosed that it is a fact that certain interested individuals are lobbying with the government for taking the properties on long lease of 30 years.

They also disclosed that already certain huge properties that have been encroached upon are under the control of political leaders. They said that recently the Board had issued eviction proceedings against the brother of a ruling party member of Parliament.

