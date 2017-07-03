Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: There’s no action but Wakf boards deny pressure

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:09 am IST
They also disclosed that already certain huge properties that have been encroached upon are under the control of political leaders.
Telangana state Wakf Board
 Telangana state Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Politically influential persons in AP and TS want to get Wakf Board lands on lease in the name of their henchmen. This prevents the Wakf Boards from leasing out these lands to industrial and corporate houses that would be interested in the properties located in prime areas.

According to sources in the Telangana state Wakf Board, individuals close to the ruling party and its allies are lobbying to prevent these properties from being developed by industrial or corporate houses.

In AP, certain interested persons are mounting pressure on the Board to delay the process of leasing out the lands to global partners. Mr Mohammed Saleem, chairman of the Telangana state Wakf Board, said the Board would not yield to political pressure and global tenders will be invited, most probably in the second week of July, to develop the properties.

Mr Abdul Khadeer, chief executive officer of the AP Wakf Board, while admitting a delay, said the Board is not under any pressure. He said that the government was taking care to ensure that no legal issues crop up.

Sources in the AP Wakf Board disclosed that it is a fact that certain interested individuals are lobbying with the government for taking the properties on long lease of 30 years.

They also disclosed that already certain huge properties that have been encroached upon are under the control of political leaders. They said that recently the Board had issued eviction proceedings against the brother of a ruling party member of Parliament.

Land under siege

  •  The Wakf Boards have decided to offer land for educational institutions, hospitals, factories and commercial establishments.
  •  The Wakf Boards expect at least `500 crore in annual revenue.
  •  TS Wakf Board has identified 21 properties, it has notified only 11; the others have been encroached upon.
Tags: telangana state wakf board, mohammed saleem, ap wakf board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

The TS Wakf Board earns Rs 6 crore a year.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Wakf land lies fallow

The Wakf Boards have not been able to invite global tenders to develop the land because of alleged pressure from interested parties.
03 Jul 2017 12:52 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Japanese men increasingly taking to sex dolls for 'true love'

Technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s (Photo: AFP)
 

CISF of IGI airport best in country: World Quality Congress

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Chinese man whose skin resembles a tree forced to stay in isolation

Doctors haven't been able to find any cure for it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders crackdown on adulteration

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Centre tightens norms to provide solar units subsidy

In the recent power ministers conference, the TS government had requested the Centre to extend subsidised loans to government institutions to set up solar units. (Representational image)

Telangana: Wakf land lies fallow

The TS Wakf Board earns Rs 6 crore a year.(Representational Image)

Telangana: MLAs hoard funds for election spend

The government had provided Rs 1.50 crore in 2015-16 to each of the 120 MLAs (including the nominated member) and 40 MLCs.

Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham