Nation, Current Affairs

Samjhauta Express blast case: Pakistan wants more time to send witnesses to India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:03 am IST
So far, the statements of 249 witnesses out of 299 have been recorded on the blast.
A police officer at the site of Samjhauta express blast site. (Photo: File/PTI)
 A police officer at the site of Samjhauta express blast site. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan has sought more time from India to decide on the issue of producing 13 witnesses in the Samjhauta Express blast case. Proceedings into the 2007 case are now going on in a designated Haryana court.

Summons issued by the NIA special court in Panchkula were handed over to Pakistan to send 13 people who are witnesses, not accused, in the case. Pakistan has now said via diplomatic channels that it needs four months more to decide on sending these witnesses for the trial.

While issuing the summons, the NIA court directed that the witnesses should appear from July 4. Pakistan’s decision will now be conveyed to the court by the NIA counsel once the hearing resumes Tuesday. So far, the statements of 249 witnesses out of 299 have been recorded on the blast.

Tags: samjhauta express blast case, nia special court, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Japanese men increasingly taking to sex dolls for 'true love'

Technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s (Photo: AFP)
 

CISF of IGI airport best in country: World Quality Congress

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Chinese man whose skin resembles a tree forced to stay in isolation

Doctors haven't been able to find any cure for it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders crackdown on adulteration

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Centre tightens norms to provide solar units subsidy

In the recent power ministers conference, the TS government had requested the Centre to extend subsidised loans to government institutions to set up solar units. (Representational image)

Telangana: Wakf land lies fallow

The TS Wakf Board earns Rs 6 crore a year.(Representational Image)

Telangana: MLAs hoard funds for election spend

The government had provided Rs 1.50 crore in 2015-16 to each of the 120 MLAs (including the nominated member) and 40 MLCs.

Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham