Samjhauta Express blast case: Pakistan wants more time to send witnesses to India

New Delhi: Pakistan has sought more time from India to decide on the issue of producing 13 witnesses in the Samjhauta Express blast case. Proceedings into the 2007 case are now going on in a designated Haryana court.

Summons issued by the NIA special court in Panchkula were handed over to Pakistan to send 13 people who are witnesses, not accused, in the case. Pakistan has now said via diplomatic channels that it needs four months more to decide on sending these witnesses for the trial.

While issuing the summons, the NIA court directed that the witnesses should appear from July 4. Pakistan’s decision will now be conveyed to the court by the NIA counsel once the hearing resumes Tuesday. So far, the statements of 249 witnesses out of 299 have been recorded on the blast.