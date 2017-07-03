Nation, Current Affairs

Pranab da treats me like a son: Modi at launch of book dedicated to Prez

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Pranab Mukherjee's tenure as the first citizen ends on July 24. The poll to choose the successor will happen on July 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered rich praise on President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he was "like a father" whose humane side transcended lines drawn by political ideology.

Releasing a book dedicated to President Mukherjee, Modi said that there was never a meeting between them in the last three years when the Commander in Chief did not treat him like a son.

"I am saying this from deep within. Like a father caring for his son...," he said turning emotional, media reported.

"'Modi ji, you will have to rest for half day,' Pranab da would say. ‘Why are you running around so much; you must cut down on your programmes. You will have to take care of your health'," Modi recalled.

"It was during the UP polls that he told me that win and loss happen all the time but will you take care of your body or not? It was not part of his responsibilities as the President but it was the humane person inside him which cared for a friend," the Prime Minister said.

Mukherjee too expressed his "deep gratitude and appreciation" for Modi.

"It (difference in political views) did not affect the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister, between the titular head and the actual head of the administration," Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee's tenure as the first citizen ends on July 24. A closely-watched election to find his successor will be held on July 17 when members of an electoral college consisting of parliamentarians and legislators will choose between Ram Nath Kovind, backed by the ruling BJP-led government, and Meira Kumar, supported by Congress-led Opposition parties. Votes will be counted on July 20.

