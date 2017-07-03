Nation, Current Affairs

People happy with GST, Cong had no reason to boycott launch: Venkaiah

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Naidu was here to take part in the valedictory function of 'Textiles India 2017', held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Gandhinagar: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday slammed the Congress for boycotting the Parliamentary session for GST roll out, saying the opposition party has been isolated as people are "very happy" with the uniform tax structure.

Naidu said though Congress was instrumental in introducing the Goods and Services Tax Bill, it is now opposing it. "People are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking good decisions. People are very happy about the GST. It is unfortunate that Congress, which was instrumental in introducing the Bill, decided to boycott the session for no reason." Naidu told reporters here.

He was here to take part in the valedictory function of 'Textiles India 2017', held at Mahatma Mandir here. "There was no reason for Congress to boycott the function.

Congress was totally isolated, as several allies of past UPA regime, such as Samajwadi Party, were also present. I appeal to Congress leaders not to trivialize the issue," Naidu told reporters after his speech at the function.

He also slammed Congress for fielding Meira Kumar as the opposition presidential candidate against NDA's Ram Nath Kovind. "Presidential election is all about the capacity, conduct, and commitment towards the Constitution. However, Congress says they are fighting a battle of ideologies. Which ideology they are referring to? The ideology of imposing emergency on people or failing to alleviate poverty?" he asked.

"Since many non-NDA parties, such as JD (U) and YSR Congress, are with us, we are confident that Kovind will win the election. Congress will only get disappointment," Naidu added.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, gst, congress
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wimbledon 2017: 'Scared' a year ago, Roger Federer back at his 2nd home, eyeing no. 8

Here he is, Roger Federer, about to turn 36 next month, about to tie a record by playing in his 70th major tournament and, lo and behold, back to his old status as a popular pick to take home the title when Wimbledon begins on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Women’s World Cup: Ekta Bisht does a 'High 5' as India rout Pakistan by 95 runs

Indian cricketers celebrate the fall of the last wicket Pakistan captain Sana Mir during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan at County Ground in Derby, England. (Photo: AP)
 

Wimbledon 2017: Winning isn't everything for Novak Djokovic

"I would love to win every single tennis match, but I don't try to take that as the very essential moment in my life which determines my happiness,” said Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Case maker leaks out iPhone 8 dummy model and new case

Check out the video below that shows the proclaimed iPhone 8.
 

New app improves memory in people with cognitive decline

A brain training computer game developed by British neuroscientists has been shown to improve the memory of patients in the very earliest stages of dementia and could help such patients avert some symptoms of cognitive decline.
 

Contactless cashpoint: ATM turns 50, enters cardless era

Samsung launched its mobile payment app, SamsungPay, in India in March this year — and users can use it to pay through their credit or debit cards at Point of Sale terminals in shops without swiping the actual card.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K to implement GST in 3 to 4 days, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Terrorist killed, 2 trapped as fierce gunbattle underway in Pulwama

Security forces launched a search operation based on information received. (Photo: File/Representational)

Is Modi's new India about lynching: Cong hits out at Shah, PM

Congress chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Photo: Twitter/@rssurjewala)

Pranabda treats me like a son: Modi at launch of book dedicated to Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)

Kerala: No Annam Punyam for needy

The Annam Punyam scheme was started then district collector Biju Prabhakar by the end of 2015 on the lines of Operation Sulaimani of Kozhikode. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham