Nation, Current Affairs

Modi turns author, to write book on coping with exam stress for youth

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Penguin Random House India, which is publishing the book, said it'll be printed in multiple languages and will be released later this year.
PM Modi’s book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi’s book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a serving prime minister, Narendra Modi will write a book dedicated to the youth, in which he will address core issues like coping with examination stress, keeping one's composure and even what to do after the exams are over.

Penguin Random House (PRH) India, which is publishing the book, said the book will be printed in multiple languages and will be released in book stores later this year.

The book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations.

Through the book, the prime minister hopes to become a friend of the students and guide them as they prepare for the examinations, the publishers said.

The tone and tenor of the book, which states why it is important to prioritise knowledge over marks, and how to take responsibility for the future, is informal and conversational.

The idea for the book came from PM Modi himself. In the wake of the good response to his 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister decided to compile those thoughts, complementing them with some unique new insights and anecdotes, in the form of a book.

"I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow," a statement by the publishers quoted PM Modi as saying.

Bluekraft Digital Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will be the technology and knowledge partner for the book. "We are delighted to publish Prime Minister Modi to take his message to the youth of our country. With his vision for ensuring their success he has put India on a path of change and we at Penguin Random House India are excited to be working together to bring his thoughts to the nation and beyond," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of PRH India.

Milee Ashwarya, editor-in-chief for the commercial and business divisions at PRH India and the publisher of the book, said, "In a rare and unique initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to directly address the state of the students through this book.

"We are proud to be a part of this special journey to help him reach out to millions of students in India and across the world. I feel deeply honoured that he has chosen us to be a part of his publishing endeavour."

Tags: modi's book, penguin random house, narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: 31 dalit activists, retired IPS officer held for staging anti-govt protests

Former IPS officer SR Darapuri and 8 others were arrested by police for planning to hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: 2 army personnel injured, 2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Global terrorist label well deserved: MHA after Salahuddin admits to attacking India

Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen We've been telling same thing to world: MHA on Salahuddin's remark admits India attack Designation as global terrorist well deserved: MHA on Salahuddin admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil.. (Photo: File)

Kerala students protest against fee hike; several injured during police baton charge

Kerala student union organised a protest against the fee hike in medical courses, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Representational Image)

Delhi police arrest 5 for cattle theft, illegal slaughter; seize illegal weapons

The accused men smuggled cattle illegally for slaughter to parts of western Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham