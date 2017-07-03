Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders crackdown on adulteration

He directed the police to deal with those indulging in adulteration of food items with an iron hand.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered a crackdown against adulteration of food items and sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers.

Mr Rao expressed shock at incidents of adulteration of milk, rice, turmeric, oils and other food products that are coming to light frequently across the state. He directed the police to deal with those indulging in adulteration of food items with an iron hand.

“Crack down on adulteration of food items. Don’t have any fear or come under any pressure. Wipe them out. It’s dangerous to health. We cannot allow it,” said.

Mr Rao was speaking at a review meeting with police officials at Pragathi Bhavan. DGP Anurag Sharma, police commissioners M. Mahender Reddy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Mahesh Bhagwat, Hyderabad range IG Stephen Ravindra, Warangal range IG Nagi Reddy, Intelligence IG Naveen Chand, Security IG S.K. Singh and CMO officials were present.

Mr Rao said adulteration of food items was adversely affecting the health of people while farmers are suffering huge losses on account of spurious seeds and fertilisers.

“If the existing laws are not enough to check adulteration of food items, spurious seeds and fertilisers, the state government is ready to make new laws with stringent provisions. The police should crack down on those resorting to adulteration. They should not spare those making spurious seeds and fertilisers and selling them. They should be dealt with an iron  hand,” Mr Rao said.

He praised the police for eradicating gudumba and gambling and asked them to work with the same commitment to check adulteration.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, adulteration, pragathi bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




