J&K: Unarmed police constable shot in neck by militant in Anantnag

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Constable Ghulam Hassan was shot in the neck by militants from close range at Anantnag bus stand, a police official said.
Hassan was unarmed at the time of the attack. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Srinagar: Militants on Saturday shot at and critically injured a policeman in Anantnag town of south Kashmir, police said.

Constable Ghulam Hassan was shot in the neck by militants from close range at Anantnag bus stand, a police official said.

The injured policeman was taken to district hospital Anantnag from where he was referred to 92 Base Hospital of the Army in view of his "critical" condition.

Hassan was unarmed at the time of the attack, the official said.

Tags: j&k police, militant attack, anantnag
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




