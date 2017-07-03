J&K: Terrorist killed, 2 trapped as fierce gunbattle underway in Pulwama

Pulwama: A terrorist has been shot to death in an encounter by the security forces in Pulwama district's Bamnoo area, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Based on specific information received, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of army launched a search operation and cordoned the area.

Meanwhile, two more terrorists are trapped, and operations are underway to smoke them out.

On Sunday, the security officials (Army, local police, and Central Reserve Police Force) in a joint operation began to cordon off Pulwama's Malangpora area in search of terrorists.