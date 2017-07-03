Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 army personnel injured, 2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Published Jul 3, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
An official said 4 people sustained injuries as security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site.
The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed and six people, including two army personnel, were injured on Monday as an encounter raged in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation following a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama, police said, police spokesman said.

"Two militants have been killed so far while operation is still in progress," the spokesman said this afternoon.

The identity of the slain ultras could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

Two army personnel sustained minor injuries when the third militant hurled a grenade while the security forces were retrieving the bodies of two killed ultras, a police official said.

The official said four persons sustained injuries as security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site.

