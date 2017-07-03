Differences in Telangana on Andhra Pradesh power dues

AP finance department officials contend that the TS government has to pay about Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of power for three years.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: There are different versions within the state government on how the issue of settlement of power dues with AP has to be dealt with. TS finance department officials claim that AP government has to give about Rs 3,000 crore from the funds released under Centrally-sponsored schemes and others after state bifurcation. AP finance department officials contend that the TS government has to pay about Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of power for three years.

TS finance officials said the state government has nothing to do with the dues of TS power utilities, and the issue should be resolved by the power utilities of both states.

TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao has a different view. He said in a recent letter: “Telangana State Power Coordination Committee and TS discoms are of the view that the settlement of dues between the two power utilities should be done at the state level for a permanent and amicable solution”.

A senior officer of the AP government said AP officials were unable to decide with whom to discuss this issue.