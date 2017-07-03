Nation, Current Affairs

Global terrorist label well deserved: MHA after Salahuddin admits to attacking India

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 3, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
'Salahuddin has himself confirmed what we have been trying to tell world,' MHA spokesman said after Hizb chief admitted attacking India.
Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen We've been telling same thing to world: MHA on Salahuddin's remark admits India attack Designation as global terrorist well deserved: MHA on Salahuddin admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil.. (Photo: File)
 Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen We've been telling same thing to world: MHA on Salahuddin's remark admits India attack Designation as global terrorist well deserved: MHA on Salahuddin admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil.. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad on Monday said India has been saying that Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin had carried out attacks in the country, enforcing the latter's claim of having done so on a television interview.

"Salahuddin has himself confirmed what we have been trying to tell world. As far as his designation is concerned, it's well deserved," Prasad said.

Syed Salahuddin, who has been branded as a 'global terrorist' by the United States, admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil.

"Till now our focus was on Indian occupation forces. All the operations that we have done or are underway, we focus only on the installations of these occupational forces," Salahuddin said in an interview with Geo TV.

Asserting that Kashmir was his 'home', the Hizbul chief stated that the Valley was witnessing an uprising since the killing of Burhan Wani.

Further revealing that he has many supporters in India, Salahuddin admitted to purchasing weapons from international markets, adding that he has the capacity to deliver weapons at any place if he is paid for it.

Informing that he carried out many 'operations' in India, Salahuddin stated that the international scenario changed after 9/11.

"If we would have taken our operations out of Kashmir at that time, India would get a chance to label Kashmir-e-Tehreek a terrorist organization. We have support and we can target any place in India, at anytime," he said.

On June 26th, the US Department of State designated Salahuddin, as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist'.

"Department of State has designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as (AKA) Syed Salahuddin, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. As a consequence of this designation, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked," the State Department said in a statement.

Salahuddin is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces."

Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior Hizbul leader, the terror outfit has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, syed salahuddin, terror attacks, global terrorist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin. (Photo: AFP)

Have attacked India before, can target anytime we want: Salahuddin

Asserting that Kashmir was his 'home', the Hizbul chief stated that the Valley was witnessing an uprising since Burhan Wani’s death.
03 Jul 2017 11:08 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
 

Woman receives penis pics from Facebook user, forwards them to his mother

She also advised his parents to re-educate him (Photo: Facebook)
 

Twitter records over 1mn conversations on ‘GST launch’ in India

As the launch of GST took place at midnight, people took to Twitter to express their opinions and conversations on the platform peaked at 12:30 AM on July 1st with 1.1K Tweets per minute. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala students protest against fee hike; several injured during police baton charge

Kerala student union organised a protest against the fee hike in medical courses, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Representational Image)

Delhi police arrest 5 for cattle theft, illegal slaughter; seize illegal weapons

The accused men smuggled cattle illegally for slaughter to parts of western Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

13-year-old dalit girl raped in Telangana, accused absconding

A 13-year-old dalit girl was raped by a tractor drive near Karimnagar in Telangana. (Representational Image)

Gutkha scam: DMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

DMK working President M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Blacken faces of MLAs if they don't ensure development: UP minister

Rajendra Singh also attacked local MP Harivansh Singh (Apna Dal- S), alleging he had ‘betrayed’ the people of his constituency. (Photo: Facebook/Rajendra Pratap Singh 'Moti Singh')
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham