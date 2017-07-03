Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Rs 1 lakh fine on a nationalised bank for wrong debit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:53 am IST
The branch manager informed him that there was some error and they would rectify it soon.
Even after a month the amount was not returned or deposited in his account. He issued legal notice on January 22, 2015
 Even after a month the amount was not returned or deposited in his account. He issued legal notice on January 22, 2015

Chennai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a nationalised bank for wrongly debiting amount from a savings bank account.

 In the petition, A. Abdul Ghafoor, Kellys submitted that he deposited a cheque drawn for Rs 49,500 issued by a person on March 25, 2013 into his savings account in Indian Overseas Bank, Kilpauk branch.

The amount was credited in his account on March 31, 2013. Again on June 2, 2014 he deposited a cheque drawn for an amount of Rs 2 lakh and his balance increased to Rs 2.03 lakh.

While Abdul Ghafoor made an entry in his pass book he found that on June 7, 2014 a sum of Rs 49,500 was debited from his account without his knowledge. When contacted the branch, the manager could not provide details about the unauthorised withdrawal. Immediately, he sent a complaint on June 26, 2014.

The branch manager informed him that there was some error and they would rectify it soon.

Even after a month the amount was not returned or deposited in his account. He issued legal notice on January 22, 2015. As there was no reply, he filed this petition seeking direction to Branch Manager, and Chief Customer Service Officer, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai to return Rs 49,500 with interest and also compensation for causing him mental agony.

In the reply, the IOB stated that the staff committed a mistake in clearing the cheque. After knowing this, the branch manager on June 16, 2014 wrote a letter to concerned bank to recover the amount from the account holder. Stating that it had not committed any negligence in service, the bank sought dismissal of the petition.

The bench comprising President K. Jayabalan and Member T. Kalaiyarasi, said banks normally are duty bound to inform account holders while debiting an amount. Even after deducting the amount, the branch manager did not inform the customers.

“The bank came to know about the wrong clearance one year after committing the mistake. Therefore, we hold that the bank committed deficiency in service,” the bench said. The bank has been directed to return Rs 49,500 to him with nine per cent interest from June 7, 2014.

Tags: district consumer disputes redressal forum
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh eyes Guinness World Record by planting 6 crore saplings

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Japanese men increasingly taking to sex dolls for 'true love'

Technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s (Photo: AFP)
 

CISF of IGI airport best in country: World Quality Congress

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Chinese man whose skin resembles a tree forced to stay in isolation

Doctors haven't been able to find any cure for it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Neet rankers’ list ready

The final merit position will be displayed after submission of online application and verification of original certificates. (Representational image)

Differences in Telangana on Andhra Pradesh power dues

AP finance department officials contend that the TS government has to pay about Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of power for three years.(Representational image)

Telangana: 40-crore saplings for Haritha Haram

The Haritha Haram project, to improve green cover in the state from the existing 24 per cent to 33 per cent, was launched in  2015.

Telangana: There’s no action but Wakf boards deny pressure

Telangana state Wakf Board

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders crackdown on adulteration

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham