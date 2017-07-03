Nation, Current Affairs

Assam: Gau rakshaks attack drivers transporting cattle with legal documents

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Inspite of the drivers showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former.
The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sonapur: In another case of apathy by alleged gau rakshaks, a truck driver in Assam's Sonapur was assaulted on suspicion of transporting cows.

On Sunday, the driver of a vehicle ferrying cattle in the state was allegedly attacked by a group.

The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the gau rakshaks kept on thrashing the former.

The incident took place near the outskirts of Guwahati city in the state.

While addressing a gathering, at an event marking the centenary of the Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to shun violence in the name of cow vigilantism.

Prime Minister Modi said, violence is against the ideals of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

"Killing people in the name of  'gau bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," he had said.

"Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of."

"No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands," he added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came in the wake of growing incidents of cow vigilantism.

Tags: gau rakshaks, cattle ban, narendra modi
Location: India, Assam

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand beef lynching: 2 more prime accused surrender in Ramgarh

40-year-old Md Allimuddin, a meat trader and a resident of Hazaribagh district, was beaten to death by a mob on June 29 on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle. (File picture)

TMC to dissociate with Tripura MLAs who support prez nominee Ram Nath Kovind

NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

Hindi words on signboards at 2 B'luru metro stations masked amid protests

It is, however, unclear who ordered the masking of Hindi words on the signboards. (Photo: Twitter/Ganesh Chetan‏)

Tamil Nadu to develop 3,500 km rural roads: K Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Modi turns author, to write book on coping with exam stress for youth

PM Modi’s book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham