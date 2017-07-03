Nation, Current Affairs

13-year-old dalit girl raped in Telangana, accused absconding

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
The police on Sunday registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code section 376, for offence of rape, a police official said.
 A 13-year-old dalit girl was raped by a tractor drive near Karimnagar in Telangana. (Representational Image)

Karimnagar: A 13-year-old dalit girl was allegedly raped by a tractor driver near Karimnagar in Telangana, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old accused, who is known to the girl, on Saturday, took the Class VIII student from her school in Kothapalli village to a fort on the outskirts of Karimnagar town where he allegedly raped her, sub-inspector A Naresh Reddy said.

The accused then left the girl at her school, he said, adding the survivor belongs to a scheduled caste.

Later, the girl reached home and informed her parents about the incident who then approached police.

Subsequently, the police on Sunday registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code section 376, for offence of rape, he said.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of life term.

He was also booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Reddy said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.

