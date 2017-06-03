Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana spends Rs 40,000 crore on welfare, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 2:15 am IST
TRS government’s biggest achievement was overcoming the power shortage within 6 months of coming to power: KCR
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gives away the state award to leading Indian painter Thota Vaikuntam on State Formation Day. He was among the 52 personalities who were honoured at a function at Parade Ground on Friday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gives away the state award to leading Indian painter Thota Vaikuntam on State Formation Day. He was among the 52 personalities who were honoured at a function at Parade Ground on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Telangana state government spent Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes every year, which was unmatched by any other state. Mr Rao participated in the third anniversary celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day at the Parade Ground on Friday.

He presented awards to 52 persons, in recognition of the contributions that they had made to their respective fields.

On the occasion, Mr Rao announced the launch of two new schemes — a pension scheme for single women, which would offer them Rs 1,000 per month, and the KCR Kit scheme for pregnant women and new mothers. He said that pregnant women were forced to work even in the advanced stages of pregnancy, to earn a living.

a

“We have launched KCR kits to provide nutritious food and care to the new-born baby soon after delivery. Pregnant women will be given Rs 12,000 in the form of financial assistance. In case the baby is a girl, an additional Rs 1,000 will be given,” the Chief Minister said.

Bhagiratha water for all by year-end: KCR
He announced the launch of a pension scheme for single women and the KCR Kit scheme for pregnant women and new mothers.

The idea is to encourage people to undergo deliveries at government hospitals, to reduce infant mortality rates, and to reduce incidence of female foeticide.

Mr Rao said that drinking water supplied by Mission Bhagiratha would reach all households by the year-end.

He said that the TRS government’s biggest achievement was overcoming the power shortage within six months of coming to power. “We are setting up new power plants to make the state a power-surplus state in the days to come,” he said.

He said that farmers would be supplied free power round-the-clock from the imminent rabi season.

Stating that caste-based professions  would be encouraged, Mr Rao said that 84 lakh sheep would be distributed to the Yadav and Kurma communities.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to take call on counterattack

Except on one or two occasions, TRS leaders have also stopped speaking against the BJP.
24 May 2017 1:18 AM
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana CM likely to announce new schemes on formation day

Nearly 10,000 acres of land will also be distributed as part of 3-acres land distribution scheme for Dalits.
13 May 2017 2:21 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Regretting one night stands depends on gender more than faith

Male and female sexual psychology is the end product of a long prior history (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Pritam works his musical genius in Jagga Jasoos' Ulla Ka Pattha

Screengrabs from the song.
 

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Bopanna, Qureshi put friendship on hold

Rohan Bopanna, the son of an Indian coffee planter, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, whose grandfather was once the All India tennis champion before the 1947 partition, have their eyes trained towards Birmingham when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth move into Thailand Open semifinals

Saina Nehwal defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11 while B Sai Praneeth clinched as easy 21-16, 21-17 win against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Paraplegic covers distance from Leh to Kanyakumari in record time

Eric said it was important to "believe in yourself and never give up" (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Results of CBSE Class X exams to be announced tomorrow

Representational image (Photo: File/DC)

Will make proof public: Mishra to launch anti-Kejriwal website tomorrow

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)

EC's Hackathon 'on' as planned after U'khand HC rejects stay plea: report

Representational image (Photo: File)

As doctors operate on IIT-M scholar’s eye, friend says event not ‘beef fest’

R Sooraj being taken into the hospital after he was attacked, in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

US: AP techie, 3-yr son drown in pool, crowdfunding to send bodies home

Nagaraju Surepalli with his son (Photo: gofundme.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham