Telangana spends Rs 40,000 crore on welfare, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gives away the state award to leading Indian painter Thota Vaikuntam on State Formation Day. He was among the 52 personalities who were honoured at a function at Parade Ground on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Telangana state government spent Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes every year, which was unmatched by any other state. Mr Rao participated in the third anniversary celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day at the Parade Ground on Friday.

He presented awards to 52 persons, in recognition of the contributions that they had made to their respective fields.

On the occasion, Mr Rao announced the launch of two new schemes — a pension scheme for single women, which would offer them Rs 1,000 per month, and the KCR Kit scheme for pregnant women and new mothers. He said that pregnant women were forced to work even in the advanced stages of pregnancy, to earn a living.

“We have launched KCR kits to provide nutritious food and care to the new-born baby soon after delivery. Pregnant women will be given Rs 12,000 in the form of financial assistance. In case the baby is a girl, an additional Rs 1,000 will be given,” the Chief Minister said.

Bhagiratha water for all by year-end: KCR

He announced the launch of a pension scheme for single women and the KCR Kit scheme for pregnant women and new mothers.

The idea is to encourage people to undergo deliveries at government hospitals, to reduce infant mortality rates, and to reduce incidence of female foeticide.

Mr Rao said that drinking water supplied by Mission Bhagiratha would reach all households by the year-end.

He said that the TRS government’s biggest achievement was overcoming the power shortage within six months of coming to power. “We are setting up new power plants to make the state a power-surplus state in the days to come,” he said.

He said that farmers would be supplied free power round-the-clock from the imminent rabi season.

Stating that caste-based professions would be encouraged, Mr Rao said that 84 lakh sheep would be distributed to the Yadav and Kurma communities.