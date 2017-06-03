On his 94th birthday eve, President, leaders greet DMK veteran M Karunanidhi

DMK working president M. K., Stalin presents his father and DMK party chief with a special book to mark his birthday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: DMK is all set to celebrate the 94th birthday of party president M. Karunanidhi even while leaders including President Pranab Mukherjee, vice president Hamid Ansari and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted him on birthday eve.

The President in his message said “May God bless you with a happy and healthy life”. The Vice President wished him ‘many more years of service to the cause for which you have devoted your life’. Kerala Chief Minister said “The virtues from your wonderful life proven to public good, may further shower for many more years to come”.

TNCC leader Thirunavukkarasar, CPM state secretary G.Ramakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan were among the leaders who greeted Karunanidhi.

Ahead of DMK party chief Karunanidhi's 94th birthday, preparations are underway at a public meeting venue at Royapettah. (Photo: DC)

The invitation for the diamond jubilee of Karunanidhi’s Assembly entry was shown to the party leader and a video clipping of the event was released by the DMK headquarters.

The public meeting to be attended by leaders of Congress, Communist parties and regional starwarts will also mark the joining hands of anti-BJP parties ahead of the Presidential elections. It is also seen as precursor to the alignment of parties for the 2019 Parliament elections.

Besides the public meeting, the DMK would hold programmes including poem session, meetings with participation of leading orators and debates to highlight the contribution of Karunanidhi to the state. South Chennai district secretary M. Subramanian said 156 functions would be held throughout the month of June.

Programmes like annadhanam, welfare schemes, blood donation camps, medical camps and welfare assistance to children, students, senior citizens and poor would mark the occasion besides sports competitions for youth, he said.