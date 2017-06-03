Nation, Current Affairs

On his 94th birthday eve, President, leaders greet DMK veteran M Karunanidhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2017, 4:01 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Thirumavalavan were among the leaders who greeted Karunanidhi.
DMK working president M. K., Stalin presents his father and DMK party chief with a special book to mark his birthday. (Photo: DC)
 DMK working president M. K., Stalin presents his father and DMK party chief with a special book to mark his birthday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: DMK is all set to celebrate the 94th birthday of party president M. Karunanidhi even while leaders including President Pranab Mukherjee, vice president Hamid Ansari and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted him on birthday eve.

The President in his message said “May God bless you with a happy and healthy life”.  The Vice President wished him ‘many more years of service to the cause for which you have devoted your life’. Kerala Chief Minister said “The virtues from your wonderful life proven to public good, may further shower for many more years to come”.

TNCC leader Thirunavukkarasar, CPM state secretary G.Ramakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan were among the leaders who greeted Karunanidhi.

Ahead of DMK party chief Karunanidhi's 94th birthday, preparations are underway at a public meeting venue at Royapettah. (Photo: DC)Ahead of DMK party chief Karunanidhi's 94th birthday, preparations are underway at a public meeting venue at Royapettah. (Photo: DC)

The invitation for the diamond jubilee of Karunanidhi’s Assembly entry was shown to the party leader and a video clipping of the event was released by the DMK headquarters.

The public meeting to be attended by leaders of Congress, Communist parties and regional starwarts will also mark the joining hands of anti-BJP parties ahead of the Presidential elections. It is also seen as precursor to the alignment of parties for the 2019 Parliament elections.

Besides the public meeting, the DMK would hold programmes including poem session, meetings with participation of leading orators and debates to highlight the contribution of Karunanidhi to the state. South Chennai district secretary M. Subramanian said 156 functions would be held throughout the month of June.

Programmes like annadhanam, welfare schemes, blood donation camps, medical camps and welfare assistance to children, students, senior citizens and poor would mark the occasion besides sports competitions for youth, he said.

Tags: dmk president m. karunanidhi, chief minister pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWDC 2017: Everything Apple may announce next week

The four-day keynote event will kick off on June 5 at 10:30pm IST at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California and will last till June 9.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 points table and groups

Hosts England, under Eoin Morgan, alongside Virat Kohli's India and AB de Villiers-led South Africa are frontrunners to reach semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: ICC)
 

Watch: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha learning to clap is an adorable sight

Screengrabs from the video.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row clouds India-Pakistan opener

The build-up to what is arguably cricket's most anticipated fixture – India vs Pakistan encounter – has been dominated by reports of a falling out between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 will be smaller and thinner than OnePlus 3T, new teaser suggests

Teaser image of OnePlus 5 smartphone (Photo: Twitter/OnePlus)
 

5 great India-Pakistan ODI clashes ahead of ICC Champions Trophy encounter

Title-holders India begin their quest to retain the Champions Trophy when they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI arrests Army officer, middleman for accepting bribes for transfers

Representational image (Photo: File)

Rajasthan: What is the reason for rape? Valentine's day, says RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Hackathon begins at EC's Delhi office after U’khand HC curbs EVM criticism

The bench said that the EC has been subjected to much negative speculation after successfully organising a free and fair election.(Photo: Representational/File)

NIA raids at 14 locations in Kashmir over terror funding from Pakistan

Eight locations in Haryana are also being raided in connection with same. (Photo: Representational/File)

CBSE Class X results to be announced today

Representational image (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham