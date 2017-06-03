Nation, Current Affairs

NDA takes a U-turn on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose death now

Published Jun 3, 2017, 7:29 am IST
There was a conclusion in 2006 that Netaji was dead. The RTI reply was based on that conclusion, says spokesperson.
File photo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The NDA government on Friday tried to wash its hands off a declaration that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was dead by putting the onus on the previous UPA government, but added it would be willing to examine any “new fact” if and when it came up.

The government’s clarification on the founder of the Indian National Army came after a sharp reaction from political parties, including the ruling Trinamul in West Bengal, as well as the state’s BJP unit. The controversy was triggered by a reply from the Ministry of Home Affairs to an RTI filed by a Kolkata resident.

“The government has come to conclusion that Netaji died in the plane crash on August 18, 1945,” the ministry said on May 31, referring to the findings from various committees. However, A home ministry spokesperson on Friday clarified that the issue was not closed.

“There was a conclusion in 2006 that Netaji was dead. The RTI reply was based on that conclusion. However, the issue is not closed,” the spokesperson said.

