June 2 a dark day for AP, was betrayed, says Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Collector B. Lakshmikantham and NGO leaders release book at the Nava Nirmana Deeksha programme at Benz circle centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu on Friday termed June 2 a dark day for Andhra Pradesh as the bifurcation of the erstwhile united AP was done improperly.

Participating in a Nava Nirmana Deeksha here, which attracted fewer people, Mr Naidu said the Telugu people can still feel the pain of bifurcation.

Mr Naidu accused the Congress of dividing the state for its political benefits, while recalling that June 2 also happens to be the independence day of Italy, the native country of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He recalled that AP had faced tough financial situation after the bifurcation and that the government has succeeded in increaing the revenue through proper action plans.

He said the motive of his government is ‘people-first’ and wants to increase the average annual income of every individual by the end of 2050.

Mr Naidu said that Nava Nirmana Deeksha would be taken up for seven days, which will include discussion on various topics. The closing ceremony, Maha Sankalpa Deeksha, will be held at Kakinada on June 8.