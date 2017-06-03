Journalist murder case: RJD leader Shahabuddin refuses lie detector test

New Delhi: RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, an accused in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, has refused to undergo a lie detector test, and is not cooperating in the probe, CBI sources said on Friday.

Shahabuddin, a four-time former MP from Bihar’s Siwan parliamentary constituency, was “lying and concealing” facts related to the case, they said. The agency will inform the special court in Muzzafarpur court about the development.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of a Hindi daily newspaper, was shot dead allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen in May last year. The Bihar politician was in jail in connection with other criminal cases against him when the incident happened.