Nation, Current Affairs

Journalist murder case: RJD leader Shahabuddin refuses lie detector test

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 3, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 2:19 am IST
The agency will inform the special court in Muzzafarpur court about the development.
Mohammed Shahabuddin
 Mohammed Shahabuddin

New Delhi: RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, an accused in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, has refused to undergo a lie detector test, and is not cooperating in the probe, CBI sources said on Friday.

Shahabuddin, a four-time former MP from Bihar’s Siwan parliamentary constituency, was “lying and concealing” facts related to the case, they said. The agency will inform the special court in Muzzafarpur court about the development.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of a Hindi daily newspaper, was shot dead allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen in May last year. The Bihar politician was in jail in connection with other criminal cases against him when the incident happened.

Tags: mohammed shahabuddin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Regretting one night stands depends on gender more than faith

Male and female sexual psychology is the end product of a long prior history (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Pritam works his musical genius in Jagga Jasoos' Ulla Ka Pattha

Screengrabs from the song.
 

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Bopanna, Qureshi put friendship on hold

Rohan Bopanna, the son of an Indian coffee planter, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, whose grandfather was once the All India tennis champion before the 1947 partition, have their eyes trained towards Birmingham when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth move into Thailand Open semifinals

Saina Nehwal defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11 while B Sai Praneeth clinched as easy 21-16, 21-17 win against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Paraplegic covers distance from Leh to Kanyakumari in record time

Eric said it was important to "believe in yourself and never give up" (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Results of CBSE Class X exams to be announced tomorrow

Representational image (Photo: File/DC)

Will make proof public: Mishra to launch anti-Kejriwal website tomorrow

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)

EC's Hackathon 'on' as planned after U'khand HC rejects stay plea: report

Representational image (Photo: File)

As doctors operate on IIT-M scholar’s eye, friend says event not ‘beef fest’

R Sooraj being taken into the hospital after he was attacked, in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

US: AP techie, 3-yr son drown in pool, crowdfunding to send bodies home

Nagaraju Surepalli with his son (Photo: gofundme.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham