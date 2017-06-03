CBSE Class X results to be announced today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the class X examination on Saturday at 3 pm.

"The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said.

You can check your results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check results:

1. Log on to either of the official websites

2. Click on 'CBSE X Board Results 2017 (All Regions)'

3. Use your roll number to check CBSE Result 2017

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.