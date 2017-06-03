Nation, Current Affairs

After U’khand HC says ‘no scope to doubt EVMs’, Hackathon to be held today

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The court also barred political parties, NGOs and individuals, electronic media, press, radio, social media from criticising EVMS.
The bench said that the EC has been subjected to much negative speculation after successfully organising a free and fair election.(Photo: Representational/File)
 The bench said that the EC has been subjected to much negative speculation after successfully organising a free and fair election.(Photo: Representational/File)

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of the Election Commission's Electronic Voting Machine challenge to be held on Saturday saying there is no scope to doubt the fair working of the voting machines.

Rejecting a PIL filed by a state Congress leader challenging the constitutional correctness of the EC move, a division bench of Justices Rajeev Sharma and Sharad Sharma gave the green signal to the EVM challenge.

Allowing the Election Commission to go forward with the EVM challenge, the court instructed that as a form of greater good of the public, all national, state and other political parties, NGOs and individuals, electronic media, press, radio, social media, and other platforms have been barred from criticising the use of EVMs in the recent state assembly elections until the decision of election related petitions are pending in the court of law.

The bench said that the Election Commission has been subjected to much negative speculation after successfully organising a free and fair election.

The court pointed out that the work to build EVM machines is done by government agencies and the Election Commission is a constitutional body.

Thus there is no scope to doubt the fair working of the EVMs and hence, the organisation of a demonstration/challenge tomorrow must be left to the discretion of the Election Commission at best.

Petitioner Ramesh Pande had contended that the EC's move was in contravention of Article 324 of the Constitution and was therefore ultra vires.

As per section 80 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, only the high court had the prerogative to organise a hackathon like this, he had said.

Tags: uttarakhand high court, election commission, electronic voting machine, hackathon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

EC's Hackathon 'on' as planned after U'khand HC rejects stay plea: report

The court's verdict comes after a PIL was filed saying that the Commission does not have the authority to conduct the event.
02 Jun 2017 6:37 PM
Representational image (Photo: File)

AAP to hold Hackathon on same day as EC, invites commission to attend

Notably, Bharadwaj held a live demo of tampering a prototype EVM at the Delhi Assembly in May.
01 Jun 2017 3:51 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Regretting one night stands depends on gender more than faith

Male and female sexual psychology is the end product of a long prior history (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Pritam works his musical genius in Jagga Jasoos' Ulla Ka Pattha

Screengrabs from the song.
 

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Bopanna, Qureshi put friendship on hold

Rohan Bopanna, the son of an Indian coffee planter, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, whose grandfather was once the All India tennis champion before the 1947 partition, have their eyes trained towards Birmingham when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth move into Thailand Open semifinals

Saina Nehwal defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11 while B Sai Praneeth clinched as easy 21-16, 21-17 win against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Paraplegic covers distance from Leh to Kanyakumari in record time

Eric said it was important to "believe in yourself and never give up" (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA raids in 14 locations in Kashmir as part of major crackdown on terror funding

Eight locations in Haryana are also being raided in connection with same. (Photo: Representational/File)

CBSE Class X results to be announced today

Representational image (Photo: DC)

Cow slaughter ban: Cops stop protesters in Bengaluru, detain 40

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India protest against the Centre’s decision to ban cattle slaughter, in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo: KPN)

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar upset, with Congress or babus?

It was a different Shivakumar officials encountered on Friday at a meeting held at his residence.

Karnataka: Old woman drags hubby by feet for a scan

Amir Sab, 75, was admitted to the government-run McGann Hospital here on May 25 complaining of breathlessness and weakness.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham