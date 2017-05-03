What about loan waiver, Supreme Court asks RBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the schemes for help farmers so that their suicides can be prevented.

A bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Additional Solicitor General P.S. Narasimha that farmers continued to face problems as important issues remained unresolved. The CJI said farmers were not getting loans and minimum support price, and crop insurance was being delayed.

The CJI, hearing a PIL, said “The government should make efforts to address the reasons behind the problems of farmers and come out with long-term schemes.” The bench wanted the RBI to indicate its policy on loan waivers.

Mr Narasimha said the farmer deaths were an “unfortunate issue”, but the Centre could only formulate a line of action. The actual implementation was the responsibility of the states.