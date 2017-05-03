Nation, Current Affairs

Soldiers mutilated: India to pick place, time to strike back

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 3, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Indian Army told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of the two soldiers was a “dastardly and inhuman act”.
Sahildeep Singh salutes the coffin of his father, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, after it was brought to their village Vain Poin, 40 km from Amritsar. Naib Subedar Singh was killed on Monday by the Pakistan Army and his body mutilated. (Photo: PTI)
 Sahildeep Singh salutes the coffin of his father, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, after it was brought to their village Vain Poin, 40 km from Amritsar. Naib Subedar Singh was killed on Monday by the Pakistan Army and his body mutilated. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan will have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers and the Army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing, Vice-Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said on Tuesday.

“I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing,” he told reporters.

“They (Pakistani army) have said it was not done by their forces. Then who did it? Their people came to our area and did it. They will have to take responsibility and face the consequences for it,” Gen. Chand said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of the two soldiers was a “dastardly and inhuman act” which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation.

India’s Director General of Military Operations  Lt.Gen. A.K. Bhatt spoke to his Pakistan counterpart and expressed “grave concern” about the killing and beheading of the soldiers.

The Pakistan Army asked India to produce “actionable evidence” on its claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.

“Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” the Pakistan DGMO warned.

Tags: indian soldiers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

