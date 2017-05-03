SC asks TN government to file report on farmers' suicide

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu Government to file a report on steps being taken to create awareness about Minimum Support Price (MSP) of all foodgrains.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the case, and the matter will be heard again on May 8.

On April 28, the Tamil Nadu Government had told the apex court that drought was not the reason for farmer suicides in the state.

In its reply, the state government told the Supreme Court that farmers were taking the extreme step due to personal reasons.

On April 13, the top court ordered the Tamil Nadu Government to file a detailed reply on the issue within two weeks.

Expressing its displeasure over the state government's inaction on the issue, Justice Dipak Misra said, "It is very painful to hear it that farmers are committing suicide and the state government is not taking enough steps."

An NGO had moved the apex court, pointing to the increasing cases of farmers' suicides.