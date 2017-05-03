Nation, Politics

Modi has no national security policy, says Kapil Sibal

Sibal asked the government as to ‘how many heads of Pakistanis’ will the government bring back in lieu of two heads.
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government for failing to have a comprehensive national security policy. Launching the attack was senior leader Kapil Sibal who accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having no policy on how to deal with Pakistan. He said “The Prime Minister is busy in attending birthday parties of Pakistan leaders and inviting Joint Investigation Team into our air bases instead of giving a befitting response.”

Sibal also said that when the UPA was in power one woman MP of the BJP who now is a Minister wanted to send bangles to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Now will she also be sending bangles to the current Prime Minister over this failure,” he said.

Referring to the statements by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj when she was in opposition Sibal asked the government as to ‘how many heads of Pakistanis’ will the government bring back in lieu of two heads.

The Congress termed the decision of the BJP to hold Vijay Diwas for the MCD election victory at a time when security personnel are being martyred as ‘shameful’. National president of the BJP Amit Shah was addressing the BJP workers in Delhi on Tuesday on the victory in the MCD elections.

Responding to the increase in casualties of both civilians and security personnel, the Congress questioned as to who is responsible for casualties, as direct remark on the Pm. Sibal also said that since ‘there is a part time defence minister there is a part time defence policy of the government’.

Responding to the comments, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said ‘there is will, there is kill’ without elaborating.

