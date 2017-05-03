Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao okays hiring of 13,000 power staff, promotions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:46 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to promote more than 10,000 employees in the energy department.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: In a good news to thousands of educated unemployed youths, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday issued orders to recruit 13,357 personnel in the power transmission, generation and distribution companies.

These posts at Transco, Genco and the discoms, range from junior lineman to executive director. Among them, recruitments will be made to about 1,500 non-technical posts.

Besides, Mr Rao has directed officials to promote more than 10,000 employees in the energy department.

The CM asked the officials to recruit staff in a big way, keeping in view the future requirements.

Dr Rao said the state would be turning power surplus, and he had allowed largescale recruitment to strengthen the staffing in the sector.

He said 24x7 power was being supplied to industry, commercial and domestic sector.  The government is planning to supply 24x7 power to the agriculture from next year he said.

His orders came following a request during a meeting with Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D. Prabha-kar Rao, joint managing director Srinivasa Rao, discoms MDs G, Raghuma Reddy (south) and Gopal Rao (north).

