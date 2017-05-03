Nation, Current Affairs

IT department summons TN Health Minister's wife in tax evasion case

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 3, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Earlier this month, several IT officials raided Vijayabaskar's Greenways Road residence and other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy.
Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)
 Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday issued summons to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's wife.

She is expected to appear before the tax investigating team.

Earlier this month, several income tax officials raided Vijayabaskar's Greenways Road residence and other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy.

In his defence, Vijaybaskar said the income tax department was harassing him despite his full cooperation.

Nearly 100 sleuths of the IT department along with security personnel had last month conducted searches at over 30 locations across the state belonging to the official residence and properties owned by Vijayabaskar and also at the home of Sarath Kumar in Chennai.

The searches on the premises of an associate of the minister allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar Assembly constituency which was supposed to go to the polls on April 12.

Vijayabaskar, who is a prominent loyalist of the AIADMK (Amma) faction, had slammed the raids by the I-T department saying, "their intentions were not fulfilled."

"They have not seized any unaccounted money or documents. Their intentions are not fulfilled by the raids," he had said.

But the Election Commission cancelled the bypoll in RK Nagar, after examining the documents submitted by IT officials.

Tags: c vijayabaskar, rk nagar bypoll, it raid, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Health minister C. Vijayabaskar

Vijayabaskar, Geetha Lakshmi appear before I-T sleuths

They appeared before I-T officials for a fresh round of interrogation in connection with a tax evasion probe.
18 Apr 2017 8:30 AM
Tamil Nadu Health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)

For obstructing raids at Vijayabaskar's home, FIR against 3 TN ministers

IT department had conducted searches across Tamil Nadu last week, and found that money was distributed for RK Nagar bypoll.
14 Apr 2017 8:57 PM
TTV Dhinakaran

Vijayabaskar will not resign, TTV Dhinakaran asserts

r Dhinakaran said there was no change in his candidature from the seat as and when elections take place.
14 Apr 2017 2:38 AM

World Gallery

A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Father puts baby to sleep just by chanting 'om'

Parenting done right (Photo: Facebook)
 

Apple is "underpenetrated" in India: CEO Tim Cook

(Photo AP)
 

Windows 10 S has an 'Edge' over browsing

If you want to use an EXE application as a Windows 10 S user, you will have the option to upgrade to a full version of Windows
 

Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya, MS Dhoni’s Ziva: How Virat Kohli just adores kids

Virat Kohli with Harbhajan Singh's toddler Hinaya (left) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's baby daughter Zeeva (right). (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)
 

Video | NASA discovers cosmic tsunami of gas in space

This X-ray image of the hot gas in the Perseus galaxy cluster was made from 16 days of Chandra observations. (photo:NASA)
 

What’s cooking between desi girl Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra poses with singer Nick Jonas at the Met Gala, 2017. (Pic: Instagram/nickjonas)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala Assembly condemns Pak's mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military on the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: PTI)

SC asks TN government to file report on farmers' suicide

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Cow vigilantism: SC asks 5 states to file counter affidavit in 6 weeks

Earlier on April 7, the top court had used notices to six states - Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Karnataka - seeking a reply on the issue of cow vigilantism in three weeks. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka BJP leader allegedly posts porn on WhatsApp group

The action led to his exit from the Belagavi Media Force Whatsapp group. (Photo: Mahantesh Kavatagimath/Facebook)

Eman Ahmed to be discharged from Saifee Hospital tomorrow

Eman weighed around 500 kg when she was brought to Mumbai's Saifee Hospital. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham