Blood trail shows soldiers' killers returned across LoC: India to Pak

PTI/ANI
Published May 3, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
The Pakistan High Commissioner was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India' strong views about the incident.
Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit leaves the Ministry of External Affairs office. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: An "outraged" India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an External Affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

The Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt has conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a dastardly and inhuman act was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

However, the Pakistan army on Monday had denied India's charge and described itself as a highly professional force that never disrespects any soldier.

"Pakistan army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LOC or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghati Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies is also false," Pakistan army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Indian Army had earlier claimed that Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army confirmed the news by releasing a statement.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded."

