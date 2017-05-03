Nation, Current Affairs

2 banks looted in 2 hours in Kashmir's Pulwama, several lakhs stolen

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Militants have struck at bank assets four times in the past three days in south Kashmir.
A police team has rushed to the spot and the exact amount of cash looted by the armed militants is being ascertained. (Photo: ANI)
 A police team has rushed to the spot and the exact amount of cash looted by the armed militants is being ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday targeted two banks in south Kashmir's Pulwama district within a span of two hours and decamped with several lakh rupees.

In the first case, four armed militants entered the Wahibugh branch of Elaquai Dehati Bank around 1.50 pm and looted around Rs 3-4 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing, a police official said.

A police team rushed to the scene after the bank employees informed them of the incident. A hunt was launched to arrest the robbers and recover the money, the official said.

The second robbery took place at the Nehama branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Pulwama around 3.20 pm, the official said.

A police team has rushed to the spot and the exact amount of cash looted by the armed militants is being ascertained.

Militants have struck at bank assets four times in the past three days in south Kashmir.

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen barged into Yaripora branch of the Elaquai Dehati Bank that was struck today and took away Rs 65,000.

On May 1, militants attacked a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir bank, targeted today as well, and shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The policemen and security guards were returning to the district headquarters after delivering cash at a bank branch.

The ultras had taken away four service rifles of the deceased cops.

Tags: bank robbery, cash stolen, elaquai dehati bank, jammu and kashmir bank, militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
'Meri Pyaari Bindu' leads Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Parineeti, Ayushmann, groove together on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baahubali effect: Karnataka Government caps movie ticket rates at Rs 200 in state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a still from 'Baahubali.'
 

China to launch own encyclopaedia to rival Wikipedia

It would be a 'symbol of the country's cultural and technological development' and increase its softpower and international influence. (Representational Image)
 

Check out Jelly, world’s smallest Android phone with Nougat

A Kickstarter project involves building a mini-sized phone that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports 4G network.
 

Extended Reality (XR) encompasses real and virtual combined environments

Extended reality (XR) is a term referring to all real and virtual environments combined. (image courtesy: LandscapeAR)
 

Chinese groom hires fake friends and family to attend wedding

The bride Xiao Liu found out that the guests which were over 200 were cab drivers and broke college students who were paid between 9 – 11 pounds to act like his friends. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Father puts baby to sleep just by chanting 'om'

Parenting done right (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Court 'failed to appreciate' Maran brothers' role in money laundering: ED

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal: After hosting Amit Shah for lunch, tribal couple joins TMC

Days after sharing lunch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah at their house, a tribal couple joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (Photo: Twitter/@biswajitroy2009

SC raps TN govt on food minister's land cheating case

C.B.S Kumar, the petitioner in the matter had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking the registration of an FIR against Kamraj. (Photo: PTI)

Have provided actionable evidence to Pak envoy: India on jawans’ mutilation

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay (Photo: File)

J&K: 3rd bank robbery in 3 days, militants loot Rs 3 lakh in Pulwama

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham