Nation, Current Affairs

Woman proprietor defrauded by Stayzilla writes to Modi, calls for transparency

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Yogendra Vasupal, co-founder of Stayzilla,an online hotel and homestay booking company, was arrested on March 14 for alleged cheating.
Radha Shekhar,in a letter to Modi, said this was needed to avoid any suffering women entrepreneurs like her face at the hands of a few 'unscrupulous businessmen' posing as start ups. (Photo: Facebook/ Radha Shekhar)
 Radha Shekhar,in a letter to Modi, said this was needed to avoid any suffering women entrepreneurs like her face at the hands of a few 'unscrupulous businessmen' posing as start ups. (Photo: Facebook/ Radha Shekhar)

Bengaluru: The woman proprietor of Chennai-based advertising Jigsaw Solutions, which was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.69 crore by Stayzilla, today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to address issues of funding and transparent business models at the earliest.

Radha Shekhar,in a letter to Modi, said this was needed to avoid any suffering women entrepreneurs like her face at the hands of a few 'unscrupulous businessmen' posing as start ups.

Jigsaw had alleged Stayzilla had defrauded it of about Rs 1.68 crore for services it rendered since last year.

Yogendra Vasupal, co-founder of Stayzilla,an online hotel and homestay booking company, was arrested on March 14 for alleged cheating and criminal intimidation. He has twice been denied bail.

Radha also wrote to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. She alleged Stayzilla has indulged in unethical business practice which should be strongly discouraged, "instead of letting them take cover behind the startup ecosystem."

"If not, any blind support to a fraudulent company would totally undermine the trust in start ups, even as many are folding up due to poor business practises and mindless spending."

Radha said as a small player her firm is heavily dependent on timely payments of bills by the clients, since it has to pay its vendors.

Her firm did not have any issues with most clients, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, who have been clearing its dues in time, barring Stayzilla, she said.

Radha said that for more than a year since January 2016, Stayzilla had been dodging payments totalling Rs 1.69 crore after ad campaigns were carried out for them through airline boarding passes and outdoor billboards. Repeated efforts to clear the dues were met with evasion, she said.

She claimed Stayzilla had got large funding in March 2016, despite which it had resisted paying the dues.

Radha said a legal notice from one of her clients forced her to file a complaint with Chennai police after the sudden announcement of closure of Stayzilla on February 23.

There was no prior intimation of closure to creditors,just a blogpost on their website of 'failed business model', which was reported by the mainstream media. Later the two promoters went underground. This was further proof that the company wanted to escape all its liabilities, she said.

Radha pointed out that after a probe,Chennai police had arrested Vasupal and remanded him to custody, "while his CFO Sachit Singhi continues to abscond to this day."

She said it seemed her firm was being 'wrongly painted' by the startup community as posing a threat to them for taking legal recourse, whereas her firm had sought action against only one startup for cheating them.

Faced with a concerted outcry in support of a defaulter, they reached out to the media to explain their side of the story, she said.

She noted that in consequence, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge had stated that supporting Stayzilla's founder would be akin to supporting a defaulter like Vijay Mallya.

Tags: stayzilla, radha shekhar, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's once owned old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000

A Ferrari F430 owned by US president Donald J Trump in 2007 is exhibited by Autcions America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Curb crimes, win people’s trust, says Siddaramaiah to police

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr.G.Parameshwar during the Police Flag Day at KSRP Ground in Koramangala in the city on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

JEE test: Maths paper lengthy, claim students

Overall Maths paper was difficult when compared with the last four years. Problems related to simplifications were lengthy.(Representational Image)

Telangana: 9-year-old visits Indo-Pak border, praises jawans

Nine-year-old Ravikar Reddy from Telangana who visited the Indo-Pakistan border and interacted with BSF jawans, seen with BSF director general K.K. Sharma

Hyderabad sees nights as the new ‘peak hour’

Private buses mostly start at about 10 pm from Gachibowli or Kukatpally junction and pass through these major bottlenecks.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Motorists sweat it out at Kothaguda junction

A view of the blocked Kothaguda junction Hafizpet flyover road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham