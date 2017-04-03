Uttar Pradesh: Ammonia leak reported from cold storage, no casualties

No leakage now, 42 workers have been evacuated. Ammonia is not so lethal, says Fatehpur SP.

Lucknow: Leakage of ammonia gas was reported from a cold storage in Fatehpur's Jahanabad area this evening, authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. According to Fatehpur District Magistrate Selva Kumari, the leakage of ammonia was reported at around 10 PM from the cold storage which is located almost 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"There are no villages around the cold storage. No casualties have been reported so far. The workers there had left the place when the leakage took place. We are waiting for the gas to dissipate," Kumari told PTI.

Medical teams have been sent to the spot and instructions have been issued for wearing mask till the smell of the gas gets diluted, she said. Circle Officer Bindki Ravindra Verma also confirmed that no loss of life has been reported.