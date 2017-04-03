Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear petitions challenging Bombay HC order which upheld beef ban

Earlier in January, the Bombay High Court upheld the beef ban imposed by the Maharashtra government.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear all the petitions challenging Bombay High Court order which upheld the beef ban imposed by the state government after the enactment of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, which bans slaughter of bulls, bullocks.

The Act came into force over a year ago.

However, the court had stated that mere possession of the meat cannot invite criminal action while striking down the relevant sections of the act.

