Sasikala camp can’t use AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on website: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday told V K Sasikala camp to remove AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol from its website and social media accounts.

Last month, the poll panel had temporarily froze the ‘two leaves’ symbol, preventing both the VK Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam factions from using the name of the party in the by-election to the Dr R K Nagar constituency slated for April 12.

The EC’s order was a serious setback to the Sasikala faction since freezing of the symbol by the poll body has given legitimacy to the Panneerselvam faction, which has been claiming they are the “original” AIADMK since the latter’s appointment as AIADMK General Secretary was not valid.

This is the second time in the history of AIADMK that the ‘two leaves’ symbol is being frozen. The symbol was frozen in 1988 after VN Janaki and J. Jayalalithaa factions staked claim to the symbol and the party, but was allotted to the AIADMK after the party united under late Jayalalithaa.

A 9-page order from the poll body had said they did not have time to go through “voluminous petitions” and responses from both sides running into 20,000 pages.

“Neither of the two groups led by petitioners (E. Madhusudhanan, O. Panneerselvam and S Semmalai) and the respondents (V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran) shall be permitted to use the name of the party ‘All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’, simplicitor,” the EC order said.

“Neither of the aforesaid two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol “Two Leaves” reserved for AIADMK,” the order further said.