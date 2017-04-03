Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala camp can’t use AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on website: EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
Last month, the EC had temporarily froze the ‘two leaves’ symbol, preventing both the Sasikala and OPS factions from using it.
The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday told V K Sasikala camp to remove AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol from its website and social media accounts.

Last month, the poll panel had temporarily froze the ‘two leaves’ symbol, preventing both the VK Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam factions from using the name of the party in the by-election to the Dr R K Nagar constituency slated for April 12.

The EC’s order was a serious setback to the Sasikala faction since freezing of the symbol by the poll body has given legitimacy to the Panneerselvam faction, which has been claiming they are the “original” AIADMK since the latter’s appointment as AIADMK General Secretary was not valid.

This is the second time in the history of AIADMK that the ‘two leaves’ symbol is being frozen. The symbol was frozen in 1988 after VN Janaki and J. Jayalalithaa factions staked claim to the symbol and the party, but was allotted to the AIADMK after the party united under late Jayalalithaa.

A 9-page order from the poll body had said they did not have time to go through “voluminous petitions” and responses from both sides running into 20,000 pages.

“Neither of the two groups led by petitioners (E. Madhusudhanan, O. Panneerselvam and S Semmalai) and the respondents (V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran) shall be permitted to use the name of the party ‘All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’, simplicitor,” the EC order said.

“Neither of the aforesaid two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol “Two Leaves” reserved for AIADMK,” the order further said.

Tags: aiadmk, two leaves symbol, election commission, vk sasikala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

This is the second time in the history of AIADMK that the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol is being frozen.

Blow to AIADMK: ‘Two leaves’ symbol frozen by Election Commission

This is the second time in the history of AIADMK that the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol is being frozen.
23 Mar 2017 1:31 AM
AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran. (File photo)

AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol belongs to us: Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran

O Panneerselvam camp last week submitted a petition to the EC, requesting it to allot the 'two leaves' symbol to them for the bypoll.
20 Mar 2017 8:22 AM

World Gallery

A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
An aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

In pics: Hundreds dead in Colombia as rivers overflow, toppling homes
Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Post poll debacle, SP identifying insiders who worked against party nominees

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

SC to hear about 5,300 cases during summer vacation

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Govt trying to find middle path on liquor sale ban on highways: Mahesh Sharma

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (Photo: Facebook)

How logical is it that a 5-star can't serve liquor, asks BJP MP

BJP MP Kirron Kher (Photo: PTI)

Odisha seals 1167 liquor outlets, likely to lose Rs 1200 crore

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham