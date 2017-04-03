Nation, Current Affairs

Right To Inform or Right To Intimidate? Congress asks Modi

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
There are reports that the govt intends to bring changes in the RTI norms, by bringing in a word limit for applications and higher charges.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government was trying to tweak RTI rules and asked whether the move was intended to intimidate people.

"By trying to alter the RTI rules what is the intention of the government? Right to Inform citizens or Right to Intimidate them?" senior Congress leader Amhed Patel said on Twitter.

There are reports that the government intends to bring changes in the Right to Information (RTI) norms, by bringing in a word limit for applications and higher charges, thus making it expensive to seek information.

The proposal has already worried RTI activists who allege that it is an attempt to dilute the Act.

Tags: right to information, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NGT declines to modify SC order on BS-III vehicles

The National Green Tribunal (Photo: File)

Complaint filed against Bhushan for "offensive" tweet on Lord Krishna

Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan (Photo: File/PTI)

Kerala BJP candidate says beef remark distorted, party seeks explanation

BJP Malappuram bypoll candidate Sreeprakash

TN: Action taken in 141 out of 145 poll code violation cases in RK Nagar

Representational image (Photo: File)

Aircel-Maxis case: ED files status report in SC stating Chidambaram’s role

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham