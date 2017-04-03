Right To Inform or Right To Intimidate? Congress asks Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government was trying to tweak RTI rules and asked whether the move was intended to intimidate people.

"By trying to alter the RTI rules what is the intention of the government? Right to Inform citizens or Right to Intimidate them?" senior Congress leader Amhed Patel said on Twitter.

There are reports that the government intends to bring changes in the Right to Information (RTI) norms, by bringing in a word limit for applications and higher charges, thus making it expensive to seek information.

The proposal has already worried RTI activists who allege that it is an attempt to dilute the Act.