Nation, Current Affairs

Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi fight; terrorists plan to kill separatists in J&K: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
LeT has also decided not to use its own name for terror attacks in India, instead opting to use ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’.
26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. (Photo: File)
 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his Kashmir ‘operations-in-charge’ Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi have reportedly fallen out with each other, leading to problems in the top rung of the organisation.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, intelligence inputs received by Indian agencies suggest that LeT terrorists are also planning to assassinate separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley to foment further unrest there.

The report says that LeT has also decided not to use its own name to carry out terror attacks in India in the future. It has instead passed on instructions to use the name ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’ in its press releases to give an impression that ‘indigenous groups’ in India are involved.

According to intelligence documents, the LeT leadership has decided to “not use its name in its actions in Kashmir and actions will be given more and more colour of being carried out indigenously by the indigenous groups”, said the report.

This, coupled with a spurt in the number of youth joining militancy and an increase in terrorist infiltration attempts of late, has alarmed the Indian security establishment.

“Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has got certain issues with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is presently under detention. Reportedly, Lakhvi has shifted most of his loyalists to PoK. Inputs reveal that Lashkar has decided to not use its name in its actions in Kashmir,” the intelligence sources said.

However, they said the reasons for the rift between the two terrorists are not known.

Meanwhile, another terror group, Tehreek-e-Mujahideen (TeM) has been revived in the Valley, said the report quoting intelligence sources.

Terrorist Bilpapa, who was earlier in Central Jail in Moulana Showkat murder case and is presently on bail, has enabled the group to resurrect, 6 years after it had disowned him.

Tags: let, hafiz saeed, zakiur rehman lakhvi, terrorism, separatists, j&k
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Afghanistan will be ready for Test cricket in 2-3 years: Lalchand Rajput

Afghanistan recently hammered Ireland across the three formats (ODIs, T20 Internationals, First-Class) in a series played at their adopted home ground in Greater Noida. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Woman in Kuwait films maid falling from building instead of helping

The maid fortunately survived the fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Former England batsman Michael Carberry hits ton on return from cancer

The 36-year-old left-hander Michael Carberry, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour last July, scored 100 off 121 balls at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, prompting a standing ovation from the small crowd, British media reported. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Deepika really undergo skin lightening treatment? Here's the truth!

Deepika Padukone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Himachal CM’s farmhouse worth 27 cr seized by ED under PMLA

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Photo: File/PTI)

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

Representational image (Photo: File)

EVM tampering row: AAP booking a reason for future poll losses, says BJP

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi can only scream about terrorism, never form concrete policy: Congress

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar. (Photo: PTI)

58 years later, Dalai Lama meets jawan who escorted him to India from Tibet

The Dalai Lama fell silent, saluted Das, held him tight, and wiped tears away from his eyes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham