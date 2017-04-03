J&K: Six CRPF personnel, civilian injured in militant attack

Srinagar: Six CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured today when militants attacked a vehicle carrying security forces in Panthachowk area of Srinagar, police said.

Militants fired at the civilian passenger vehicle carrying CRPF jawans of 97 Battalion at Sempora in Panthachowk area this afternoon, a police official said.

He said six CRPF jawans and a civilian driver of the vehicle were injured in the attack.

The CRPF jawans were on their way to Srinagar for election duty for Lok Sabha bypolls scheduled to be held on April 9.