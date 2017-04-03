Nation, Current Affairs

Ishrat Jahan case: SC allows Gujarat govt to accept DGP Pandey's offer to stepdown

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
P P Pandey's appointment and extension as DGP and IGP was challenged through a PIL.
Gujarat DGP P P Pandey
 Gujarat DGP P P Pandey

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Gujarat government to accept the offer of Director General of Police P P Pandey, who is on extension till April 30 this year, to relinquish his office forthwith.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat, that the top police officer has himself written a letter expressing willingness to step down forthwith if the government so desired.

"In view of determination of the state government, we are of the view that the main petition has been rendered infructuous," the bench said.

Pandey's appointment and extension as DGP and IGP was challenged through a PIL.

The bench recorded that Pandey, in the letter, expressed willingness to step down and urged the state government to revoke the notification appointing him till April 30.

The apex court had on March 31, asked Gujarat government to file its response to a plea against promotion and three-month extension to Pandey, who is out on bail in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case while refusing to give it time till Friday to file the counter affidavit.

The ASG had sought time from the bench for taking instruction and told the court that Pandey had served the force for 30 years.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the petitioner - former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Francis Ribeiro - had said that Pandey was granted bail, reinstated, promoted and rewarded despite being an accused in a murder case.

The Centre's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had granted the three-month extension to Pandey, who was to retire on January 31.

Pandey was heading the state crime branch when Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl based in Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004. Gujarat police had claimed they had terror links and had plotted to kill the then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi.

An SIT constituted by the high court to investigate the case had concluded that it was a fake encounter, following which the HC had transferred the case to CBI.

After being released on bail, Pandey was taken back into service in February 2015 and appointed the Director of the state's Anti Corruption Bureau.

On April 16 last year, Pandey was appointed the in-charge DGP of Gujarat.

Tags: p p pandey, ishrat jahan encounter case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Afghanistan will be ready for Test cricket in 2-3 years: Lalchand Rajput

Afghanistan recently hammered Ireland across the three formats (ODIs, T20 Internationals, First-Class) in a series played at their adopted home ground in Greater Noida. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Woman in Kuwait films maid falling from building instead of helping

The maid fortunately survived the fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Former England batsman Michael Carberry hits ton on return from cancer

The 36-year-old left-hander Michael Carberry, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour last July, scored 100 off 121 balls at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, prompting a standing ovation from the small crowd, British media reported. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Deepika really undergo skin lightening treatment? Here's the truth!

Deepika Padukone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Highway projects worth Rs 7000 cr to be started in 2 years in J-K: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: File)

No urgent hearing on plea seeking ban on tainted leaders contesting polls: SC

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Himachal CM’s farmhouse worth 27 cr seized by ED under PMLA

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Photo: File/PTI)

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

Representational image (Photo: File)

EVM tampering row: AAP booking a reason for future poll losses, says BJP

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham