Hyderabad needs Rs 1.53 lakh crore to boost transportation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 3, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 2:52 am IST
CTS was conducted by HMDA and LEA before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad would need to invest Rs 1.53 lakh crore in developing a comprehensive transportation system for the city over the next 25 years as it grows to vie for the fourth largest tag in India.

According to a United Nations report on World Urbanisation Prospects, Hyderabad would be one of the 30 most populous cities in the world and one of the fourth largest in India, with an estimated population of 1.28 crore by 2030. However, the current infrastructure in the city does not support such a huge population.

To prepare the city to face such a situation well ahead, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has roped in a Delhi-based consultant LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd to make contextual refinement to the Comprehensive Transportation Study.

CTS was conducted by HMDA and LEA before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. However, the state government felt that the contextual refinement of CTS report is needed due to the formation of Telangana state.

The consultant firm will prepare short, medium and long-term plans for transportation systems in Hyderabad, apart from advising on plans for the immediate implementation.

CTS prepared the transportation plans for Metro Rail, Bus Rapid Transport System, Multi-model Transport System, high-speed inter city rail corridors among others.

For improving the transportation system, the HMDA study estimated that the city requires an investment of Rs 47,550 crore by 2021, Rs 56.325 crore between 2022-2031 and Rs 49,490 crore between 2031 and 2041.

The study claimed that the city requires an investment of between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore a year for the next 30 years to meet the present deficiencies and to meet future needs.

According to CTS report, the Metro rail system should run  for 417 km in Hyderabad Metropolitan area, which includes the existing project over 73 km, bus rapid transport system for 438 km and the multi-model transport system should be extended upto 438 km, which includes  47 km of existing MMTS.

A feasibility study is being conducted for the creation of 12 high speed inter-city  rail corridors. The report said that highway system should be developed to the length of 52,700 km which includes 12,400 km of existing road network.

Hyderabad needs..
The government need to develop the infrastructure through various means by 2041. Here is a breakup of fund requirement for different transportation modes.

  • Metro rail Rs 84,520 cr
  • Bus rapid transport Rs 6,415 cr
  • MMTS Rs 3,280 cr
  • Highways Rs 39,620 cr
  • Bus system Rs 4,750 cr
  • Terminals Rs 3,390 cr
  • Traffic management Rs 11,390 cr
  • Total Rs 1,53,365 cr
